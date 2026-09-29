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Iran and US hold indirect talks via Qatari mediators on Hormuz, Trump and Araghchi confirm

The meeting follows a visit by a Qatari delegation to the United States last week. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 06:29 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 06:43 AM IST
Iran and US hold indirect talks via Qatari mediators on Hormuz, Trump and Araghchi confirm
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump. (IANS)

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Iran and US hold indirect talks via Qatari mediators on Hormuz, Trump and Araghchi confirm
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