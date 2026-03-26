Trump courts Xi, ignores Quad Summit: Why India is facing a big shock

Washington/New Delhi: The Quad, the strategic partnership between the United States, India, Japan and Australia, is facing an unusual dormant phase. Since 2024, no meeting has taken place. The lack of engagement from Washington is raising questions about the grouping’s immediate future.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is prioritising improving relations with China, with a visit to Beijing expected this month.

India, which had anticipated Trump attending a Quad summit on its soil, is now facing uncertainty about the alliance’s direction.

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US hints at strategic change

Highlighting the strategic partnership between the United States and India in the Indo-Pacific, Elbridge Colby, assistant secretary of defense, during a recent visit to New Delhi, emphasised the importance of a strong balance of power in the region and described India as an “essential partner”.

Interestingly, he did not mention the Quad during his statements. This shows a subtle change in US priorities.

He also stated that while differences exist between Washington and New Delhi, alignment on every issue is not required for effective collaboration.

His remarks came after earlier comments from former US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Lundaw who suggested that India’s economic rise would not receive the same level of support as China did in the 2000s.

Analysts view Colby’s statement as an effort to manage concerns in New Delhi.

Damage control, strategic messaging

Colby reiterated that the United States aims to build a strong partnership with India, one that can serve as a stabilising pillar in the Indo-Pacific. “A confident and strong India is good not only for its people but also for the United States,” he said, portraying India’s rise as a mutual benefit.

While reassuring in tone, his omission of the Quad leaves uncertainty as India had expected a meeting with Trump participating this year.

Trump to heads to China, India & Japan left in the lurch

Reports suggest that Trump plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month or early next month. It points to a US focus on Beijing.

During Trump’s first term, India had resisted the American push to use the Quad as a military alliance against China. The 2024 Galwan standoff and subsequent talks ended a four-and-a-half-year impasse between India and China. This shows India’s careful approach to the region’s geopolitics.

Formed in 2007 and strengthened under former US President Joe Biden, the Quad now faces uncertainty as US attention changes.

Japan and Taiwan, both directly impacted by China’s assertiveness, may also feel the strategic ripples of this US repositioning.