Trump criticises Iran offer, says US weighing deal vs tougher action

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was "not satisfied" with the proposals put forward by Tehran, stating that the United States had recently held talks with Iran but the current offer was not satisfactory and needed improvement.

"We just had a conversation with Iran. Let's see what happens, but I would say that I'm not happy... They've got to come up with the right deal. At this moment, I'm not satisfied with what they're offering," he said.

He warned that while a negotiation remains preferable on humanitarian grounds, the US has other options on the table, including the possibility of military action.

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"There are options. Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever or do we want to try and make a deal?... on a human basis, I'd prefer [a deal]," he said.

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Trump indicated that Iran appears willing to reach an agreement, but reiterated his dissatisfaction with the terms being discussed.

"They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens," he said.

He said that negotiations are currently being conducted over the phone and noted that some progress has been made, but expressed doubt over whether the talks would ultimately lead to a final deal.

"We're doing everything right now, in terms of the negotiation, telephonically. They've made strides, but I'm not sure if they ever get there," Trump said.

US President Trump also criticised Italy and Spain, accusing them of taking a lenient stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions and calling such a position unwise.

"I'm not happy with Italy, and I'm not happy with Spain. They feel it's ok for Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Anybody that feels it's ok for Iran to have a nuclear weapon is not very smart," he said.

US-Israel vs Iran war

These diplomatic exchanges come amid heightened tensions following weeks of military escalation involving the US, Israel, and Iran, which eventually led to a fragile ceasefire and renewed calls for negotiations.

The conflict began after Washington and Tel Aviv launched a joint surprise attack on Iran on February 28, killing several high-level government officials and senior military commanders.

Iran responded by targeting US bases in the Gulf region and blockading the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global trade route through which more than 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes each day.

After nearly six weeks of conflict, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire following 39 days of fighting and proposed negotiations with Iran, with a temporary two-week truce agreed around April 7-8.

US-Iran peace talks

However, the first round of peace talks, held in Islamabad on April 11-12, failed to produce a breakthrough, with Trump stating that Iran had refused to agree to nuclear dismantlement.

Plans for a second round of talks in Islamabad were discussed in April 2026; it was expected that the US would dispatch envoys such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while Iran was likely to be represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, with Pakistan playing the role of a mediator. However, the talks faced repeated delays as Iran signaled its intention to boycott them. Subsequently, Trump cancelled the visit, and since then, negotiations have been conducted over the phone.

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