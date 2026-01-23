While several major policy announcements were made during the World Economic Forum, the unexpected focus was instead on a tell-tale blue-black mark, which became clearly noticeable on the left hand of President Donald Trump. A dark purple discoloration, clearly visible during a "Board of Peace" signing event, immediately led people to make assumptions regarding the health of the 79-year-old world leader.

The incident: A collision at the signing table

The mysterious case started when a camera snapped a photo of the back of the President's hand with a deep bruise. Trying to mitigate the whole health issue while en route to the Camp David summit on Air Force One, Trump explained the bruise as a small accident.

"I'm perfectly fine. I smashed it on the table," Trump said to reporters. "I put a little—what do you call it—cream on it. I just smashed it."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also provided corroboration on this report when she said that "While signing a globe, the President's hand struck the corner of the signing table during the Davos event." To diminish speculations about what happened to his hand, White House officials showed pictures of the President from earlier in the morning when there were no marks on his hand to prove that this injury happened instantly to him.

The Aspirin connection: 'Heavy dose' strategy

President Trump pointed out a second factor contributing to the severity of the bruising: his habit of regularly taking large quantities of aspirin. The president stated he takes a 325 mg dosage four times a day—exactly double the usual heart-aiding "baby aspirin" 81 mg dose.

"If you like your heart, take the aspirin. But if you don't want a little blue mark, don't take the aspirin," Trump remarked. "I take the big one. When you take the big one, they say you get the blue marks."

For those aged 60 and older, medical guidelines all strongly recommend that, while under strict supervision, they use aspirin, notwithstanding increased bleeding risks.

Trump acknowledged that his own medical team advised against the high dosage, but he chose to ignore them. "The doctors told me, 'You don't need to take this, sir. You're very healthy.' I said, 'I don't want to take any risks. I don't want thick blood in my heart.'"

A history of hidden marks

This is not the first time the President's hands have come under scrutiny, as the markings, bandages, or makeup were used to cover skin discolored from other bumps. Blood thinners like aspirin can make the skin more fragile, leading to the formation of large black-and-blue marks from even slight bumps.

Although, according to the White House, the President is in good health, his admission that he has been self-prescribing high-dose medication against his physicians' advice will surely provoke a debate concerning his wellness routine.

