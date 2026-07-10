/Trump declares ceasefire with Iran ‘over’, Qatari negotiators travel to Tehran in efforts to resume talks

Qatari negotiators rushed to Iran on Friday in a fresh diplomatic push to de-escalate rising tensions between the United States and Iran and pave the way for the resumption of direct talks, even as President Donald Trump declared the recent ceasefire agreement effectively “over.”
In a Truth Social post, US President Donald Trump said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.” We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!”
Meanwhile, according to sources cited by CNN, the Qatari delegation’s visit was coordinated with the United States. The mediators are working to reduce hostilities and create conditions for Washington and Tehran to return to the negotiating table following a dangerous military flare-up in the region.
The move comes just after Trump stated that the ceasefire with Iran no longer held for him, a remark that underscored the fragility of the truce.
Tensions escalated in West Asia earlier this week after Iran attacked three ships in the Strait of Hormuz. In retaliation, the US struck key infrastructures and ports in Iran.
Iran retaliated by targeting US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, raising fears of a wider conflict.
US officials told CNN that Washington is pursuing a deliberate strategy of limited military strikes followed by pauses.
The aim is to prevent all-out escalation while keeping diplomatic channels open. One official noted that diplomacy continues “behind the scenes” to ease tensions, even as the administration maintains a list of potential targets as leverage.
“Preparations have been made for possible military action if required, but right now, we are letting diplomatic efforts lead,” another US official was quoted as saying.
Qatar, which has often played a key mediating role between Iran and Western powers, is once again stepping in to bridge the divide.
The Gulf nation has maintained communication lines with both Washington and Tehran, making it a natural go-between in the current crisis.
The diplomatic efforts reflect broader concerns among regional actors who fear that further escalation could destabilise energy markets, threaten vital shipping lanes, and draw in other regional powers.
While the immediate future of US-Iran talks remains uncertain, reports of technical negotiations between the United States and Iran are expected to take place on July 11 in Islamabad. The situation remains fluid, with both sides appearing to balance military posturing with the possibility of renewed negotiations.
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