Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Trump declares ceasefire with Iran ‘over’, Qatari negotiators travel to Tehran in efforts to resume talks

Trump declares ceasefire with Iran ‘over’, Qatari negotiators travel to Tehran in efforts to resume talks

Meanwhile, technical negotiations between the United States and Iran are expected to take place on July 11 in Islamabad. 

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 09:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 09:23 PM IST
Trump declares ceasefire with Iran ‘over’, Qatari negotiators travel to Tehran in efforts to resume talks
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump during the 2026 NATO summit in Ankara. (Image: IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Future conflicts could emerge in unforeseen forms': Rajnath Singh urges forces to remain ready, lauds Indian Navy
Indian Navy4 min ago
2
US-Iran talks5 min ago
3
The Odyssey18 min ago
4
Bihar Bypoll19 min ago
5
Dhurandhar32 min ago