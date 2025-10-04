Trump Declares Hamas Peace Deal Step Toward 'Long Sought PEACE' In Middle East

US President Donald Trump, on Friday (local time), expressed confidence in Hamas' willingness to pursue peace in Gaza, following the militant group's acceptance of a 20-point peace plan he unveiled earlier in the week.

Trump emphasised that the issue extends beyond Gaza, highlighting the broader goal of achieving peace across the Middle East. He urged Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza to facilitate the swift and safe release of hostages.

“Based on the statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it's far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on the details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to Al Jazeera, Hamas agreed on Friday (local time) to release all Israeli hostages—both living and deceased—in line with the newly proposed peace framework. The group also announced its readiness to begin immediate negotiations through mediators to finalise the terms of the agreement.

In a statement shared on Telegram and cited by Al Jazeera, Hamas said it was willing to transfer administrative control of Gaza to a body of independent Palestinian technocrats “based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support.”

The statement further noted that issues relating to the future of Gaza and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, as outlined in Trump’s plan, would be addressed within a broader Palestinian national framework. “Other issues mentioned in President Trump's proposal regarding the future of the Gaza Strip and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people are connected to a unified national position and relevant international laws and resolutions,” the group stated. “They will be addressed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will participate and contribute responsibly.”

This development follows Trump’s earlier warning to Hamas, calling the group “militarily trapped” and stressing that this may be its final opportunity to accept a peace deal backed by both regional and international actors.

(With inputs from ANI)