Trump Declares Himself King, Dismisses And Mocks Millions Of Americans – Is US Democracy Dead?

Washington: Millions of Americans took to the streets this weekend in “No Kings” demonstrations. US President Donald Trump’s reaction to the protests was dismissive and mocking. Social media posts from the president and Vice President JD Vance depicted him as a monarch, with one post imagining him flying a fighter jet labelled “KING TRUMP” over citizens. Another showed Democratic leaders kneeling before him. The posts circulated widely, signalling the president’s focus on authority and control, while drawing attention to his growing influence over public perception.

WATCH: JD Vance's Bluesky debut features a 20-second video of Trump crowned like a king and Pelosi kneeling. Pure MAGA satire. Posted yesterday, it's already a hit with laughs and shares. What's your take on this bold move? pic.twitter.com/xxxDI8QVKG October 19, 2025

Supporters used the posts to dismiss criticism as humourless, while the images subtly conveyed the notion of Trump as untouchable and all-powerful, a message appealing to voters who favour strongman leadership.

The president’s social media antics were widely seen as contemptuous of tens of millions of Americans and of democratic free speech. Observers said that previous leaders had also displayed disdain for dissenting voters, but the scale and brazenness of Trump’s response marked a new level.

The analysts suggested that liberal policies in recent years had alienated some conservative voters, and the protests reflected broader unease. The critics pointed out that the president’s posts were part of a pattern reinforcing his authority and minimising opposition, raising questions about constitutional limits and governance.

Tensions escalated as the government approached a shutdown. The president dismissed mass demonstrations as a “joke” and claimed participants were unrepresentative of the American public. Protesters were labelled “whacked out”, and reporters were told that they did not reflect the country’s population.

The observers described the protests as peaceful and broad, including both activists and moderate citizens using satire and costumes to voice concerns about the administration’s trajectory.

Trump’s actions extended beyond social media. He commuted the sentence of former Representative George Santos, who had pleaded guilty to fraud, a move seen as a politically charged use of presidential clemency. The commutation followed previous calls for charges against political opponents, raising fears about the use of legal authority for personal or political ends.

The analysts described the move as undermining the perception of impartial justice. Santos stated publicly that presidential pardons had drawn controversy for centuries, while former colleagues emphasised the severity of his crimes.

The president also authorised unilateral military actions abroad, including a strike against a suspected drug-trafficking boat in the Caribbean. The administration labelled traffickers as terrorists and assumed authority to target them without due process, bypassing Congress’ war powers.

Critics warned that the measures risked eroding the rule of law and setting dangerous precedents, with Republican voices emphasising that declarations of war require legislative approval.

Trump further hinted at potential military action in Venezuela, warning foreign leaders that the United States could intervene directly if they failed to address drug production.

Observers highlighted that the approach strained democratic norms and relied on executive authority without transparency or oversight.

The Defense Department under Trump enforced strict press regulations and limited access to journalists, fuelling concerns about diminished accountability.

The observers stated that the president’s moves, both domestically and abroad, suggested a growing concentration of power and an imperious approach to governance.

The “No Kings” protests drew millions across more than 2,700 events in all fifty states. Organisers estimated seven million participants, reflecting a significant portion of last year’s electorate.

The analysts reported that protesters included both progressive activists and moderate citizens expressing civic concern. The demonstrators used humour, costumes and satire to respond to the administration’s rhetoric, emphasising peaceful dissent and commitment to democracy.

The observers highlighted that participation demonstrated public engagement and resistance to authoritarian trends.

Retired government workers and participants described fear that democracy was being dismantled incrementally. One said travelling to Washington to protest because of a perception that the government was being taken apart piece by piece.

The White House response to inquiries was dismissive, signalling disregard for the values and concerns raised by participants.

The observers concluded that the president’s actions, combined with public demonstrations, highlighted the tension between authority and civic activism, illustrating the core points made by the “No Kings” movement.