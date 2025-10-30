Trump Declares Nuclear Arms Race After Russia's Poseidon Test: US To Resume Weapons Testing 'Immediately' As President Warns China Will Match Moscow Within 5 Years
The timing is impossible to ignore. Just days after Russia successfully tested its terrifying Poseidon nuclear torpedo and the Burevestnik cruise missile, both nuclear-powered super-weapons designed to bypass all American defenses, Trump has pulled the trigger on America's response.
In a bombshell announcement that appears directly triggered by Russia's recent nuclear weapon tests, President Donald Trump on Thursday declared that the United States will resume nuclear weapons testing immediately — ending a moratorium that has held for over three decades.
