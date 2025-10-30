In a bombshell announcement that appears directly triggered by Russia's recent nuclear weapon tests, President Donald Trump on Thursday declared that the United States will resume nuclear weapons testing immediately — ending a moratorium that has held for over three decades.

The timing is impossible to ignore. Just days after Russia successfully tested its terrifying Poseidon nuclear torpedo and the Burevestnik cruise missile, both nuclear-powered super-weapons designed to bypass all American defenses, Trump has pulled the trigger on America's response.