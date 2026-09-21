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Trump defends White House media ban, says it targets ‘fake news’, not free press

Responding to the lawsuit, which accuses the administration of interfering with independent journalism and threatening press freedom, Trump rejected the allegations. He instead described the outlets' reporting as a national security concern.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 08:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
Trump defends White House media ban, says it targets ‘fake news’, not free press
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump at Oval Office (Photo/ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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