/Trump defends White House media ban, says it targets ‘fake news’, not free press

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous USD 8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them 'alive.' Seems like corruption to me!) from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!” Trump said in another Truth Social post.