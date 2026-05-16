Trump-Xi Beijing summit: Why US president's team dumped every Chinese gift in the trash before boarding Air Force One

Trump-Xi Beijing summit: One of the most shocking scenes in the recent diplomatic relations between the United States of America and China happened at the Beijing airport, when the American delegation led by US president Donald Trump prepared to leave the Asian country. According to vivid eyewitness descriptions, every single item that was gifted by Chinese hosts to Americans was thrown away into trash bins by American security before entering the presidential airplane.

The dramatic action was said to be dictated by counterintelligence policies of the US government, which is aimed at stopping the cyber espionage, electronic surveillance, and tracking by Beijing.

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'Nothing from China allowed on board'

The unprecedented security measures have been revealed by Emily Goodin, a correspondent of the New York Post covering the events in the presidential press pool. The shocking news was published on the social media platform X by Goodin.

"Before boarding Air Force One in Beijing, members of the US delegation discarded everything provided to them by Chinese hosts into the garbage can," she described the scene. "Every gift, badge, pin, or souvenir was put there. The order was strict – nothing made in China must go on board."

NYP Reporter: Prior to boarding Air Force One to depart Beijing, the entire U.S. delegation disposed of every item provided to them by their Chinese hosts. Gifts, badges, pins, and commemorative items were all dumped into a trash bin on site. The directive was absolute, no item… pic.twitter.com/4Dpo0YRmzT — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 15, 2026

Bypassing the bugs: Burner phones and faraday bags

It was not only the case of souvenirs being banned. The intelligence agencies also took extra care when it came to digital communications in the extremely important summit between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping:

Temporary phones: The Americans were specifically told not to use their electronic devices in China but rather provided with disposable "burner phones" for essential communication purposes, which do not expose their network infrastructure to state surveillance in China.

Blocking signal transmission: Once done with temporary communication gadgets from China, they had to be destroyed. In the meantime, the delegates' personal electronic devices were put into special protective "Faraday bags," which completely block transmission of the electromagnetic signal, thus protecting from any remote hacking, intercepting information, or tracking.

Tech-war real check amid Boeing purchases agreement

Despite the obvious positive aspects of this diplomatic visit at the macroeconomic level—for instance, President Trump has already announced the huge deal made by China to buy up to 200 Boeing jets—things look totally different regarding tech warfare between two nations.

Despite the lack of an official press release by the White House and the Secret Service concerning the widely shared tarmac video, the gesture of discarding all the gifts emphasised the significant level of mistrust existing between the two parties. The United States has, for years, been accusing China of state-sponsored intellectual property violations and cyber espionage, which China consistently denies.

The outright prohibition on the entry of all Chinese products into the president's aircraft highlights how the geopolitical war has absolutely no room for compromise despite the lucrative billion-dollar deals being done between the two parties.

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