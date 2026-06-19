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Trump demands 'complete ceasefire' across Lebanon and Israel after Iran peace deal

Posting on Truth Social, Trump struck an upbeat tone, pointing to falling oil prices and rising stock markets as early proof the agreement was working. He urged all sides in the region to give the deal room to take hold.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 07:02 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 07:02 AM IST
Trump demands 'complete ceasefire' across Lebanon and Israel after Iran peace deal
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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