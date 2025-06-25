US President Donald Trump on Tuesday strongly rejected an intelligence assessment that challenged his administration's claim that American airstrikes had “totally destroyed” Iran’s nuclear program.

The assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), first reported by CNN, claims that U.S. strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran have not destroyed the core components of the country’s nuclear program and have likely only set it back by a few months.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump called out CNN reports and labelled it as 'Fake news'.

“Fake news CNN, together with the failing New York Times, have teamed up in an attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history. The nuclear sites in Iran are completely destroyed! Both the Times and CNN are getting slammed by the public,” he wrote.