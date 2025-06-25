Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2921659https://zeenews.india.com/world/trump-dismisses-intelligence-report-claims-strikes-didnt-destroy-iran-nuke-sites-2921659.html
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT

Trump Dismisses Intelligence Report Claims Strikes Didn't Destroy Iran Nuke Sites

 Donald Trump called out CNN reports and labelled it as 'Fake news'. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 08:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump Dismisses Intelligence Report Claims Strikes Didn't Destroy Iran Nuke Sites Image: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday strongly rejected an intelligence assessment that challenged his administration's claim that American airstrikes had “totally destroyed” Iran’s nuclear program.

The assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), first reported by CNN, claims that U.S. strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran have not destroyed the core components of the country’s nuclear program and have likely only set it back by a few months.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump called out CNN reports and labelled it as 'Fake news'. 

“Fake news CNN, together with the failing New York Times, have teamed up in an attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history. The nuclear sites in Iran are completely destroyed! Both the Times and CNN are getting slammed by the public,” he wrote.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK