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Trump dismisses reports of US paying Iran, says 'the story that Washington is...'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated his administration's position that the agreement with Iran would ensure that Tehran does not develop nuclear weapons.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 06:34 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 06:35 AM IST
Trump dismisses reports of US paying Iran, says 'the story that Washington is...'
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

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