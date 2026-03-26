'Trump does not bluff': US issues warning to Iran on negotiations

The United States has warned Iran against miscalculation as diplomatic back-channels and military pressure operate simultaneously. Washington has deployed fresh ground troops to the region even as it pauses strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday delivered one of the Trump administration’s starkest warnings yet, that President Donald Trump "does not bluff" and is prepared to "unleash hell."

Leavitt told reporters, "President Trump's preference is always peace. Let me be clear: Iran should not miscalculate again. Their last miscalculation cost them their senior leadership, their navy, their air force, and their air defense system. President Trump does not bluff, and he is prepared to unleash hell if they refuse to accept the reality that they have been defeated."

Leavitt's statement came after reports that Iran had rejected key elements of the US-proposed 15-point framework and continued to restrict shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has slammed US negotiation efforts, saying that Washington sending messages through different mediators "does not mean negotiations." Iran has also dismissed elements of the Trump administration's plan as “extremely maximalist” and "unreasonable," according to Al Jazeera.

Washington has put forward a 15-point framework to Iran through intermediaries, aimed at ending hostilities and addressing concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme. As part of the framework, the US has proposed a temporary ceasefire, restrictions on nuclear enrichment, international oversight of nuclear material, limitations on Iran’s missile programme, curbing Tehran’s support for regional proxy groups, and ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Iran has expressed deep scepticism over the US peace plan, saying it has been "fooled twice" and does not want to be "fooled again." Tehran’s mistrust is rooted in earlier incidents. Last June, Israel reportedly carried out strikes on Iran with US backing shortly before scheduled nuclear negotiations. In another instance, three weeks ago, a preliminary understanding was reached in Geneva to continue discussions, but military action followed soon after.

Meanwhile, the US has deployed approximately 2,000-3,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division, including commanders and logistical support from its 1st Combat Brigade, which signals that Washington is preparing for multiple contingencies, even as it holds the door open for a negotiated exit.

The war in the Middle East started after the US and Israel launched a strike on Iran, citing Iran’s nuclear programme and imminent threats to regional security. In the strike, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed, along with several senior aides, and numerous military and security installations were destroyed.

Tehran has closed the Strait of Hormuz but has permitted non-hostile vessels to pass after notifying Iranian authorities. At the same time, it has threatened to completely blockade the strait should tensions escalate.

Iran continues to support proxy militias that carry out attacks on regional targets, such as airports, energy plants, and military bases, in several countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq.

Tehran has threatened to launch further attacks if its key demands, such as the closure of US military bases in the Gulf, the lifting of sanctions, and the elimination of tolls imposed on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, are not met; it has also rejected US ceasefire proposals.