Trump doesn’t want anyone hurt or killed: White House after fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota

The White House has said President Donald Trump does not want to see violence on US streets, while swiftly blaming Democratic leaders for unrest in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of a local resident by federal immigration agents.

Speaking on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Nobody in the White House, including President Trump, wants to see people getting hurt or killed in America’s streets,” describing the killing of Alex Pretti as a “tragedy”.

“We mourn for the parents. As a mother myself, of course, I cannot imagine the loss of life,” she added.

Pretti, an ICU nurse, was shot dead on Saturday during an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. A Trump aide had earlier, without evidence, labelled him a “domestic terrorist”. Federal officials have since declined to release details supporting their claim that the agent acted in self-defence.

Leavitt’s conciliatory tone quickly gave way to criticism of Democratic officials in Minnesota, where protests have erupted following a surge in immigration enforcement ordered by Trump. Masked and armed federal agents were deployed in Minneapolis despite opposition from local authorities.

“This tragedy occurred as a result of a deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota,” Leavitt said, singling out Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. She accused Democrats of “spreading lies about federal law enforcement officers who are risking their lives daily to remove the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets”.

Leavitt also defended the administration’s deportation campaign, insisting it retained broad public support. “Americans overwhelmingly want exactly what President Trump is delivering: strong borders and strict immigration enforcement against the worst illegal aliens,” she said, claiming that polling showed “huge support for this exact thing”.

Her remarks came amid mounting scrutiny of ICE operations in Minnesota, where two US citizens have been killed during immigration enforcement activity. Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot on 7 January during protests against what critics describe as militarised federal raids. Pretti was killed on 24 January after being restrained by federal officers and shot at point-blank range.

Trump has defended ICE’s actions, suggesting Pretti may have been armed. Reports indicate that Pretti was legally licensed to carry a firearm but had already been disarmed at the time of the shooting. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison dismissed the president’s claims as “flat-out insane”.

Despite the escalating tensions, Trump said he had spoken with Governor Walz and described the conversation as constructive. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Walz had “called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota”.

“It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength,” Trump wrote. He said he would send his top border security official, Tom Homan, to Minnesota, adding that Walz was “happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I!”

Trump also pointed to what he described as successes in other cities. “We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have ‘touched’,” he said, adding that crime in Minnesota was “way down”, though both he and Walz wanted “to make it better”.

Legal challenges are now underway over the federal crackdown. A judge has heard arguments on whether to temporarily halt immigration operations in Minnesota, while a separate federal hearing is scheduled after a temporary restraining order barred agencies from destroying or altering evidence related to Pretti’s death.

Congressional Democrats have warned they may block federal funding unless reforms are made to immigration enforcement practices, as protests continue and criticism grows over the deployment of heavily armed federal agents in US cities.

(With ANI inputs)