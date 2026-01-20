Tensions continue to rise over US President Donald Trump's push for the acquisition of Greenland, the semi-autonomous Danish territory. Meanwhile, he shared a picture of a private message from French President Emmanuel Macron.

This comes as the US is set to deploy a North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft at the Pituffik space base, Greenland.

NORAD said that the aircraft will arrive at the base to support various long-planned activities. They also said that this action is taken in coordination with Denmark and Greenland.

French President Macron's Message To Trump

Trump shared a picture of a private message from the President of France on Truth Social. In the said message, Macron talked about Syria, Iran, and Greenland.

"My friend, we are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland," the message read.

Macron suggested a meeting in the message and said, "Let us try to build great things: 1) i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on Thursday afternoon. I can invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians in the margins. 2) let us have dinner together in Paris together on Thursday before you go back to the US."

According to Reuters, Trump was asked by a reporter about Macron not joining his 'Board of Peace', which has been constituted to address global conflicts.

The US President responded that if there is hostility, he will "put a 200 per cent tariff" on the wines and champagne coming in from France.

Trump's Greenland Push

Trump also shared the following image on his Truth Social handle:

Trump's Conversation With NATO Chief

Trump also held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about Greenland and said that he would meet several parties in Davos.

He reiterated his stance on Greenland, calling it integral for American and world security at large.

The US President shared the details of the conversation in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

He said, "I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back -- On that, everyone agrees!"

Trump reiterated his statement of ensuring global peace through strength and claimed that the United States stands as the most powerful country due to the "rebuilding" by Trump in his first term as the President.

"The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far. Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our Military during my First Term, which rebuilding continues at even more expedited pace. We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World -- And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH!"

Trump's Tariff Threat over Greenland

Earlier, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries, including the UK, unless they agree to sell Greenland.

In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.

He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

(with inputs from agencies)