Trump Doubles Tariffs On Canadian Steel, Aluminium After Ontario’s Electricity Surcharge

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a sharp increase in tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, citing Ontario’s recent decision to impose an electricity surcharge on three US states. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, stated that the additional tariffs would take effect on March 12.

“I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD,” he wrote.

He also called on Canada to ‘immediately drop’ what he described as an ‘anti-American farmer tariff’ ranging from ‘250% to 390%’ on various US dairy products. Trump labeled these tariffs ‘outrageous’ and warned of further economic measures.

“I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area. This will allow the US to quickly do what has to be done to alleviate this abusive threat from Canada,” he added.

Trump further cautioned that if Canada does not remove its “egregious” tariffs, he would implement additional measures targeting the Canadian automobile industry. “If other egregious, long-time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada, I will substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada,” he warned.

The move follows Ontario’s recent decision to impose a 25% hike in electricity export tariffs, affecting nearly 1.5 million American consumers in Minnesota, New York, and Michigan. The revised rates are set to take effect on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Trump had accused Canada of being a ‘tariff abuser’ and dismissed the need for Canadian energy imports.

"Despite the fact that Canada is charging the USA from 250% to 390% Tariffs on many of our farm products, Ontario just announced a 25% surcharge on “electricity,” of all things, and your not even allowed to do that. Because our Tariffs are reciprocal, we’ll just get it all back on April 2," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social platform.

"Canada is a Tariff abuser, and always has been, but the United States is not going to be subsidizing Canada any longer. We don’t need your Cars, we don’t need your Lumber, we don’t need your Energy, and very soon, you will find that out," he added.