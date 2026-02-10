Trump draws red line: Blocks Israel’s West Bank annexation, sends peace warning

Washington: A top White House official said President Donald Trump opposes Israel annexing the occupied West Bank. He emphasized that keeping the West Bank stable helps Israel stay secure. This approach also fits with the U.S. goal of achieving long‑term peace in the region.

The reaffirmation of this stand came at a time of heightened tension after Israel’s security cabinet approved controversial measures that expand Israeli authority in the territory. The move has drawn international criticism.

The new measures approved by Israeli ministers include steps to make it easier for settlers to buy land in the West Bank and extend Israeli enforcement powers in areas nominally under Palestinian control. These changes have been portrayed by critics as major moves toward deeper integration of the territory, raising fears of unilateral annexation and undercutting prospects for a negotiated two‑state solution.

Arab and Muslim‑majority nations responded forcefully. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey issued statements condemning the Israeli decisions, describing them in the strongest language and urging respect for international law and Palestinian rights.

The collective denunciation came from foreign ministries across the region, highlighting a shared concern that expanding control in the West Bank could inflame tensions and deepen instability.

Officials in Washington highlighted that the US position has not changed toward supporting annexation, despite internal pressures within Israel’s political landscape. The White House pointed out that a secure and stable West Bank forms part of any enduring peace strategy, and any attempt to redraw borders unilaterally could undermine diplomatic efforts.

Trump’s reaffirmation mirrors comments he made during a series of interviews and discussions with regional leaders last year. He publicly warned that if Israel pursued annexation plans, it would risk losing critical American support and strain ties with Arab nations that have been working closely with the United States toward broader Middle East stability.

Analysts said that his administration has insisted this approach is central to US policy.

The backdrop to this policy stance includes ongoing debates within Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, where some lawmakers have advanced bills aimed at formalising annexation. Those efforts have met resistance not only from foreign capitals but also within Israeli political circles where leadership has been cautious about escalating confrontation with key allies.

Observers point out that formal annexation of the West Bank would have far‑reaching consequences, potentially ending hopes for a negotiated resolution to the Israeli‑Palestinian conflict and contravening long‑established principles of international law. In 2024 the International Court of Justice described Israeli settlements and the broader occupation as illegal. The a legal view was shared by many countries that continue to press for a two‑state outcome.

Amid these developments, diplomatic pressure is increasing. The United Kingdom added its voice urging Israel to reverse the expansion measures, stressing that unilateral actions changing the status of occupied land are unacceptable and could jeopardise peace efforts.

As regional capitals and global capitals issue warnings, the White House position stands as an anchor point in Washington’s diplomatic engagement. The emphasis is on maintaining security, promoting dialogue and preventing actions that could unravel fragile ceasefire agreements in other parts, such as in Gaza.