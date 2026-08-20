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Trump declares 'Economic D-Day' against Iran, warns countries of huge costs

Donald Trump announces tough US-Iran sanctions and warns countries supporting Tehran of economic costs. Read what it means for oil and Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 06:49 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 07:19 AM IST
Trump declares 'Economic D-Day' against Iran, warns countries of huge costs
Image Credit: AI. US President Donald Trump.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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