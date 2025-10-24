Advertisement
DONALD TRUMP TARIFF

Trump Ends Trade Talks With Canada After 'Fake' Ronald Reagan Ad, Says 'Tariffs Are Very Important...'

US President Donald Trump has ended trade talks with Canada on Friday (IST). 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
US President Donald Trump with Canadian PM Mark Carney (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

In a post on Truth Social Trump posted, "The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED."

(this is a developing story) 

