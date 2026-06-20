/Trump expects Iran to agree to final deal within next 60 days of MoU signing

US President Donald Trump has said he expects Iran to settle a final agreement within 60 days of signing the recent memorandum of understanding, though he warned of consequences should that deadline slip. Speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday, Trump said that if no deal materialises within the 60 days running from Thursday, "we will do things that won't make them happy." He added, however, "But I don't think it's going to get to that."
Under the terms of the MoU, both sides have agreed to negotiate and conclude a final deal within a maximum of 60 days, a window that can be extended if both parties consent, Xinhua news agency reported.
Talks between Washington and Tehran due to take place in Switzerland have been put off, with neither side giving a formal reason. Several media outlets reported that Iran pulled out of the discussions following fresh Israeli strikes in Lebanon.
Earlier on Friday, Trump told NBC News he had been in touch with Israeli leaders, pressing them to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah. "It's a positive," he said during the phone interview. "It's a little icing on the cake."
Separately, the US State Department confirmed a fresh round of talks between Israel and Lebanon is set for Washington, DC, next week.
Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, which had been due to host the US-Iran-Qatar-Pakistan talks, said in a statement: "The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing. No further information can be provided at present."
The Switzerland talks had been intended to push discussions beyond the political framework already agreed and into the finer detail of implementation, verification and compliance.
On Thursday night, the White House confirmed that Vice President JD Vance's planned trip for technical negotiations with Iran had been postponed, though it stressed that groundwork for the talks was still underway, with both sides keen to move ahead with the next phase of implementing the memorandum.
A White House spokesperson said late Thursday: "As the Vice President said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity."
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.