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  • /Trump expects Iran to agree to final deal within next 60 days of MoU signing

Trump expects Iran to agree to final deal within next 60 days of MoU signing

Under the terms of the MoU, both sides have agreed to negotiate and conclude a final deal within a maximum of 60 days, a window that can be extended if both parties consent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 06:58 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 06:58 AM IST
Trump expects Iran to agree to final deal within next 60 days of MoU signing
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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