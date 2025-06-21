Trump Expresses Doubt Over Possible Ceasfire, Says 'Very Hard To Stop' Israel's Strikes On Iran
US President Donald Trump has expressed doubt regarding a possible ceasefire between Israel and Iran, asserting that it would be "very hard to stop" Israel's strikes on Iran.
- US, Donald Trump, ceasefire, Israel, Iran, conflict, strikes
Trending Photos
US President Donald Trump has expressed doubt regarding a possible ceasefire between Israel and Iran, asserting that it would be "very hard to stop" Israel's strikes on Iran.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement