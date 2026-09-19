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Trump extends $100k H-1B visa fee to 2027: Will it stop Indian tech professionals?

Trump extends the $100,000 H-1B visa payment rule until September 2027. Find out who could be affected and what it means for Indian tech workers.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
Trump extends $100k H-1B visa fee to 2027: Will it stop Indian tech professionals?
Image Credit: IANS. US President Donald Trump.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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