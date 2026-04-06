Trump faces mounting pressure at home amid Iran war; Debate over 25th Amendment intensifies

As the United States remains entangled in an ongoing conflict with Iran, US President Donald Trump is facing increasing scrutiny back home, with opposition lawmakers questioning his conduct, decision-making, and fitness to lead. Calls for invoking the 25th Amendment—specifically Section 4, which allows removal of a sitting president deemed unfit—have resurfaced in political circles, though no formal process has been initiated.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the growing political debate in the United States, examining whether the rising criticism against Trump could translate into concrete action under constitutional provisions.

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Democratic lawmakers have voiced concerns over Trump’s recent statements and actions, particularly in the context of the Iran conflict. Senator Chris Murphy remarked that if he were part of the administration, he would consider discussions around the 25th Amendment. Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury also criticized Trump’s leadership style, urging stronger institutional checks.

These remarks come amid reports that a significant section of the American public is uneasy about the administration’s handling of the crisis.

The controversy has been further fueled by Trump’s rhetoric on Iran and global leaders. Critics argue that his language and public conduct fall short of the standards expected from the office of the US President. His social media posts targeting Iran, along with sharp remarks against other political figures and institutions, have been widely circulated and cited by opponents as examples of erratic behavior.

The 25th Amendment of the US Constitution outlines procedures for presidential succession and inability. While Sections 1, 2, and 3 deal with resignation, vacancy, and voluntary transfer of power, Section 4 allows the Vice President and a majority of the cabinet to declare the President unfit to discharge duties. However, this provision has never been implemented in US history, though it has been discussed during past crises.

Meanwhile, Trump’s handling of the Iran situation has also come under the spotlight. After issuing multiple ultimatums to Tehran regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the US President has repeatedly extended deadlines, citing ongoing or “productive” talks—claims that Iran has publicly denied. The shifting timelines have raised questions among critics about the administration’s strategy and consistency.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, the White House has maintained that its actions are aimed at ensuring national security and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump has reiterated his stance that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear capabilities and has warned of consequences if diplomatic efforts fail.

While discussions around the 25th Amendment remain largely political at this stage, they highlight the deepening divisions within the US over leadership, foreign policy, and the conduct of the presidency during a time of international crisis.

