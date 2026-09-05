/Trump features on $1 coin bypassing federal law? The legal 'glitch' that puts a living president on US money and caused an instant sellout

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s face has made its way onto a new $1 coin, and collectors moved faast to get their hands on it. Within hours of the coin going on sale, the US Mint website listed it as "out of stock", although officials said more coins are being produced.
The coin was released on Wednesday (September 2) as part of preparations for the 250th anniversary of American independence. It features Trump’s portrait along with the words "Liberty" and "In God We Trust".
The US Mint has described the coin as a collectors’ item rather than money intended for everyday use.
US law bars living presidents from appearing on American currency. A special law introduced for the 250th anniversary of US independence included design provisions that allowed the Mint to produce the coin with the serving president’s portrait.
The US Mint priced a roll containing 25 coins at $61, while a bag containing 100 coins was priced at $154.50.
Demand was strong enough for the coins to disappear from online store within a few hours of the sale beginning. The website said the Mint is producing additional coins to give collectors another chance to buy them.
The coins were also available through vending machines installed at a US Mint outlet in Washington DC.
Officials said the coin was created to mark a historic milestone for the country. It said the anniversary design is intended to become a distinctive addition to modern coin collections.
Although the coin has a golden appearance, it does not have actual gold. According to the US Mint, the coin is made of 88.5% copper, with the rest consisting of an outer layer made from zinc, nickel and manganese brass.
The coin is not being issued for general circulation, but it is still legal tender. That means it can technically be used to pay taxes and debts. However, federal law allows businesses to decide whether they want to accept such coins as payment.
The United States has a long-standing rule restricting the use of living presidents’ portraits on its currency. The Trump coin has been made under provisions in the special legislation for the country’s 250th anniversary.
The US administration has also cited the 2020 "Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act", which was passed during Trump’s first term. The law prohibits portraits of living people on the reverse side of coins. It does not clearly impose the same restriction on the obverse or front of a coin.
Trump’s portrait appears on the obverse of the new $1 coin, allowing the Mint to use his image within the design approved for the anniversary issue.
The development comes as the administration has considered putting his name or image on other forms of US currency as well.
In May, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the department was planning a new $250 banknote featuring Trump’s portrait.
He also mentioned an earlier example of a living US president appearing on American currency. In 1926, a commemorative half-dollar issued for the 150th anniversary of US independence featured the portrait of President Calvin Coolidge, who was in office at the time.
The Trump administration has also taken steps involving paper currency. In March, the Treasury Department announced that Trump’s signature would soon appear on US paper money. That would also mark a first for a sitting US president.
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