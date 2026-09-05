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  • /Trump features on $1 coin bypassing federal law? The legal 'glitch' that puts a living president on US money and caused an instant sellout

Trump features on $1 coin bypassing federal law? The legal 'glitch' that puts a living president on US money and caused an instant sellout

Explaining the legal loophole behind the US Mint’s new Trump $1 coin, which features a sitting president and sold out online in just hours.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 02:08 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 02:08 AM IST
Trump features on $1 coin bypassing federal law? The legal 'glitch' that puts a living president on US money and caused an instant sellout
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump's portrait on $1 coins in honour of the nation's 250th anniversary of independence. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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