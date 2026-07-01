US President Donald Trump's latest financial disclosure shows that cryptocurrency has become one of the largest sources of income for his business empire. The filing details hundreds of millions of dollars earned through token sales, equity transactions, staking rewards, and digital asset holdings linked to World Liberty Financial and several other cryptocurrency ventures.
The annual disclosure submitted to the US Office of Government Ethics highlights Trump's growing involvement in the cryptocurrency sector.
The filing details digital asset holdings through DT Marks Defi LLC, formerly known as DT Tower II LLC. The company reports a 38.25 per cent ownership stake in WLF Holdco LLC, the holding company linked to World Liberty Financial.
The disclosure also lists cryptocurrency wallets, Coinbase accounts, and proceeds generated from token sales.
One of the largest transactions in the filing is $236.25 million in net proceeds from token sales distributed by World Liberty Financial LLC.
The report also shows $65.625 million in net proceeds from the sale of equity in WLF Holdco LLC.
In addition, the filing reports $196.875 million in net proceeds from capital contributions by new members and the sale of Class C units of Stablecoin Holdco LLC through DT Marks SC LLC.
The disclosure reveals proceeds from several cryptocurrency wallets:
* $150.6 million linked to an Ethereum wallet
* $56.04 million associated with a USDC wallet
* $42.25 million connected to a Virtual USD wallet
* $33.46 million linked to a Bitcoin wallet
Smaller proceeds were also reported from holdings in Chainlink, AAVE, ENA, Move, and Ondo tokens.
Apart from income, the filing lists substantial cryptocurrency holdings.
The Ethereum and Bitcoin wallets are each valued at more than $50 million. Governance tokens in World Liberty Financial are also valued at more than $50 million.
Other digital assets, including AAVE and Chainlink holdings, are reported to be valued at several million dollars.
The filing reports an additional $1.82 million in earnings from validator rewards under a Coinbase staking agreement.
It also shows $6,995 in interest income generated from a USDC wallet.
The crypto-related disclosures form part of a much broader financial filing covering Trump's golf resorts, hotels, licensing businesses, overseas real estate ventures, investments and intellectual property. The document lists hundreds of business entities and financial interests accumulated across the Trump Organisation, IANS reported.
The filing does not provide a single consolidated figure for Trump's cryptocurrency income. Instead, it separately reports proceeds, equity transactions, staking rewards and the value of digital asset holdings associated with different entities and cryptocurrency wallets. Those disclosures illustrate the growing importance of digital assets within Trump's business portfolio during the reporting period, IANS reported.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.