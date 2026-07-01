Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Forget real estate: Trump's latest financial disclosure shows crypto windfall

Forget real estate: Trump's latest financial disclosure shows crypto windfall

Trump's latest financial disclosure reveals hundreds of millions of dollars in proceeds from token sales, equity transactions, staking rewards, and digital asset holdings linked to World Liberty Financial and other crypto ventures.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
Forget real estate: Trump's latest financial disclosure shows crypto windfall
Image Credit: IANS. US President Donald Trump.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana tops IMDb's list of 'most-anticipated Indian movies for second half of 2026'
IMDb most anticipated movies of 20265 min ago
2
Donald Trump6 min ago
3
monsoon waterfalls india8 min ago
4
Petrol13 min ago
5
ram temple donations18 min ago