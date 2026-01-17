Trump Fires 10% Tariff Bomb On 8 European Countries For Opposing His Greenland Purchase Dream

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced a 10% tariff on imports from selected European countries, to take effect from February 1, 2026. The decision was unveiled in a post on his Truth Social platform, which he described as an important step for “World Peace”.

“Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America”, said Donald Trump in his post.

He further added, “On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

A big push towards Trump’s plans to acquire Greenland, the announcement comes after Trump recently announced 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran.

In his post further, he stated, “We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration. Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it.”

Citing the national security of the United States of America, Trump justified the action by calling it essential for ‘Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet’.

Trump added, “These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question.” targeting the select eight european counties..

This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland. The United States has been trying to do this transaction for over 150 years. Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused, added US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump called the acquisition of Greenland of utmost importance. “Now, because of The Golden Dome, and Modern Day Weapons Systems, both Offensive and Defensive, the need to ACQUIRE is especially important”, the president added.

“The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades”, he highlighted.

The statement also emphasised the US's readiness to negotiate with Denmark or any involved countries, signaling a major diplomatic push toward acquiring Greenland.

