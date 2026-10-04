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Trump forms ‘Super Intelligence Force’ to secure US lead in next-generation AI

Earlier, Trump hosted a high-level luncheon at the White House with leading technology executives, including SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 08:13 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Trump forms ‘Super Intelligence Force’ to secure US lead in next-generation AI
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump. (IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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