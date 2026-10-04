/Trump forms ‘Super Intelligence Force’ to secure US lead in next-generation AI

US President Donald Trump has announced the creation of a new federal task force, the Super Intelligence Force (SIF), to centralise executive branch policies and spearhead national efforts in advanced artificial intelligence.
The move follows an executive order issued by the Trump administration that replaced the terms “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” with “Super Intelligence” and “SI” across all executive branch operations.
Announcing the SIF in a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Following the Historic White House Accord on Super Intelligence, where the World’s most important Technology Companies came together, and confirmed their responsibilities to the American People, I am announcing the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF).”
The order, titled “Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence”, established that the US government will no longer recognise or use Artificial Intelligence or AI as terminology in official settings to the maximum extent permitted by law.
Under the presidential mandate, Trump said the SIF would serve as the government’s primary liaison with civil society, safety advocacy groups and private industry. He outlined a broad outreach effort to “ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence”.
“The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans”, he wrote.
Trump said the SIF would coordinate the federal government’s engagement with “Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organizations, Critical Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies”.
The Super Intelligence Force will be led by a four-member leadership team covering national intelligence, defence, regulation and federal personnel operations.
The team comprises Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Chief Technology Officer and Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor.
Trump said the leadership group would report directly to “the President of the United States (ME!) and the Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles”.
Under the executive order signed by Trump earlier this week, the administration has temporarily applied the existing statutory definition of artificial intelligence under Title 15 of the United States Code to “Super Intelligence”.
The directive also gives the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST) 60 days to submit proposed legislative language to Congress. The proposal is to establish an updated federal statutory definition of “Super Intelligence” and recommend conforming amendments to existing US laws.
Earlier, Trump hosted a high-level luncheon at the White House with leading technology executives, including SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, among others.
Trump described the technological leap as an unprecedented era for humanity.
“It is the biggest thing there is, maybe the biggest thing there’s ever been. It’s much bigger than the Internet. This is unbelievable growth for our country, and we have all of them”, Trump had stated.
Following the meeting, technology leaders and administration officials briefed reporters on a White House Accord focused on developing Super Intelligence safely.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “We want to give the American people and our customers confidence that the technology works in the way we intended.”
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stressed the need for collective action, saying, “We all need to work together to make sure that we can win and we can win safely. If we do this right, if we work with the President and everyone here, we can win safely.”
Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton highlighted the defence and intelligence implications of the discussions.
“The consensus today around that national security issue was being a leader in America in AI is the most important thing for national security”, Clayton said.
(with ANI inputs)
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