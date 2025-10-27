Trump Furious At Netanyahu: US Threatens Israel Over West Bank Annexation – What Comes Next?

Washington: Reports across Arab media have spotlighted rising tension between the United States and Israel following Tel Aviv’s moves in the Palestinian territories. The focus is on U.S. disapproval after Israel’s Knesset gave preliminary approval to a bill seeking to extend sovereignty over the West Bank.

The legislation was introduced during U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit by opposition lawmakers Avigdor Lieberman and Avi Maoz.

Regional media outlets described the bill as a provocative political maneuver. Analysts suggested the move could undermine U.S. plans to broker a peace settlement in Gaza.

U.S. officials reportedly expressed that the annexation attempt was personally offensive, emphasising that the West Bank would not be occupied.

Gulf-based media networks highlighted Trump’s warning that Israel could lose American support if it pursued the annexation. The warnings were presented as a firm red line, highlighting U.S. commitment to its Arab partners.

Sky News Arabia described the U.S. objection as a direct rebuke to Netanyahu, calling it a political slap and a new test for the Israeli prime minister.

Al Jazeera reported that White House officials feared Netanyahu’s actions could jeopardize the Gaza peace process, stating potential repercussions for Israel if U.S. directives were ignored.

Multiple regional outlets emphasised growing frustration in Washington toward Netanyahu. Reports suggested that Trump had never been this upset with the Israeli leader before, highlighting a widening gap between the two.

While Trump has pursued peace agreements to stabilise the Middle East, Netanyahu has relied on pressure and assertive security measures to ensure Israel’s safety.

Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat said that the U.S. stance delivered a significant shock to Israel, while Russia’s RT Arabic described Israel as “out of control”, citing increasing U.S. irritation over Israeli military counterattacks in Gaza and parliamentary votes supporting West Bank annexation.

These actions were seen as undermining sensitive U.S.-mediated agreements.

Trump reportedly cautioned Netanyahu that Israel could not oppose the world alone, emphasising that the country’s size and influence are limited compared to global powers.

Coverage highlighted that the United States now aims to exercise stronger influence over Israel to safeguard diplomatic relations with Arab nations.

Arab media collectively portrayed Israel as increasingly isolated amid diplomatic pressure, signalling a potential shift in U.S.-Israel relations as Washington asserts more control over its closest ally in the region.