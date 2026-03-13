Trump says Iran 'about to surrender' as Mojtaba Khamenei vows vengeance: The 2026 G7 briefing

A major disconnect between war stories was seen on Friday, when US President Donald Trump told G7 leaders that Iran is "about to surrender," only for Tehran's newly appointed Supreme Leader to announce that "vengeance is priority until fully achieved" in a chilling address that seemed to signal that the war is far from over.

Trump tells G7: 'Practically nothing left to target'

According to sources close to the meeting, US President Donald Trump told G7 leaders during a video conference call on Wednesday that the Iranian government is "about to surrender" following two weeks of "Operation Epic Fury," a military operation launched by US and Israeli forces against Tehran.

"Little this and that... Any time I want it to end, it will end," Trump told a different group of individuals during an interview, stating that "practically nothing left" for Iran to defend itself against US and Israeli strikes.

Mojtaba Khamenei's defiance: Vengeance is priority

The US President's optimism was immediately countered by Tehran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during a televised address on Thursday, when he announced that "vengeance is a priority until fully achieved" in his first address since taking over following the assassination of his father.

The address was read by a news anchor on state television, as the newly appointed Supreme Leader has yet to appear on television following claims that he was injured during early strikes against Iran.

The leader explained that the level of retaliation is just a "prelude" to further action. He emphasized that each "martyr" who is slain is an individual case that warrants retribution.

Economic warfare: The Strait of Hormuz lever

As the conflict enters its 14th day, Iran is apparently moving from a traditional military defense to a global economic shock. Khamenei has explicitly ordered the continued utilization of the Strait of Hormuz as a tool for conflict.

Chokepoint control

Khamenei has mandated the continued closure of the strait, which is a gateway for 20% of the world's oil supply. The strait must continue to be closed "to make the enemy regret."

Regional ultimatum

Khamenei has demanded that the nations in the region immediately close all American military bases on their territory. He explained that the security guarantees of the United States are "nothing more than a lie."

A war on autopilot?

Trump may be right that the Iranians are on the verge of a surrender. However, the ground realities on March 13, 2026, tell a different story.

Fresh strikes

Israel has reported that Iran has fired a new wave of missiles early Friday morning.

Energy shock

Benchmark oil prices are again above $115 a barrel as the International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that the conflict has the potential for the largest supply disruption in history.

New fronts

Khamenei has hinted that new fronts will be opened on areas that the West is most vulnerable.

