'Trump Gaza Is Finally Here': US Prez Shares AI Video Promotes Gaza As Resort, Sparks Row

United States President Donald Trump sparked a fresh controversy after he posted an AI-generated video on his Truth Social account, portraying Gaza as a luxury resort.

Trump took to his social media platform and posted a generative AI video featuring a luxury resort-like ‘Trump Gaza.’ As per the CNN report, Trump has proposed expelling 2.1 million Palestinians from Gaza and transforming the enclave into a “Riviera” that would be owned by the US.

The video depicts Gaza in a utopian form, recovered from its war state into a luxury resort-like space. The song playing in the video says, “No more tunnels, no more fear. Trump Gaza is finally here,” with a high-spirited beat.

The video begins with the visuals of a war-torn land. As the people begin to cross the tunnel over to the new land, text in bold and big letters comes in saying "Whats Next?" in blue, red, and white.

Following this is a series of visuals that shows 'Trump Gaza' as a luxury resort. With high-end cars, skyscrapers, yachts on the beach, dancing ladies, and a child holding the golden-head balloon of Trump, the video imagined Gaza as a new city. Furthermore, tech billionaire and a part of Trump's administration, Elon Musk, comes in more than once in the video, eating humus and showering US dollar bills.

The video concludes with Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, sunbathing on the beach with the 'Trump Gaza' board in the background.