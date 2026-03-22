Trump gives Iran 48 hr deadline to open Strait of Hormuz; Threatens to obliterate power plants

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday that he would obliterate its power plants unless it reopens the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

In a Truth Social post US President said, "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Meanwhile, the US Central Command emphasised its clear objectives: eliminating Iran's ability to project power against Americans and neighbors.

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"U.S. forces remain centered on these precise military goals," it stated.

Meanwhile, Major General Seyed Majid Moosavi, head of Iran's IRGC Aerospace Force, said on Saturday (local time) that Iran now dominates the skies of the occupied territories.

Moosavi said that the upcoming waves of attacks in those skies would leave the US and Israel 'dumbfounded'.



In a post on X, Moosavi said, "From this moment, I declare the missile dominance of Iran's sons over the skies of the occupied territories. The new tactics and launch systems employed in the upcoming waves will leave the American-Zionist commanders dumbfounded. Tonight, the skies over the south of the occupied territories will remain illuminated for hours."



Meanwhile, Speaker of Iranian Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, said that if Israeli skies are defenceless.



In a post on X, he said, "If the Israeli regime fails to intercept the missiles in the highly protected Dimona area, it is operationally a sign of entering a new phase of the battle: Israel's skies are defenseless. As a result, it seems the time has come to implement the next pre-designed plans. Happy Nowruz to the Iranian nation."

Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli Air Force will probe how defenses failed to intercept a ballistic missile that struck Arad in southern Israel. Israeli media, citing the military, noted two unsuccessful interception attempts.

(with ANI inputs)