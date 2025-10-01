Trump Goes Wild – ‘Tariff Is My Favourite Word, We Are Becoming Rich As Hell’

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump is making tariffs the new weapon of American pride. On Tuesday night, he called it the “most beautiful word” and declared that his country is “becoming rich as hell” after years of being “robbed” by other nations.

“I love tariffs. Most beautiful word… Tariff is my favourite word… We are becoming rich as hell,” he said to loud cheers, describing the duty as his economic signature.

Trump reminded that one of his first executive orders in office had been to restore the principle of merit, which he said was as important as the word “tariff”.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“We have taken in trillions of dollars. We are rich again. When we finish this out, there will never be any wealth like what we have. Other countries were taking advantage of us for years and years… Now we are treating them fairly,” he added.

The president also revealed that US revenues had hit levels “never seen before”. “The other day, they had $31 billion that they found… $31 billion. That is enough to buy a lot of battleships,” Trump said.

The tariff crusade took a dramatic turn on September 29, when he stunned Hollywood by announcing a 100% tariff on all foreign-made movies.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote, “Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby’. California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long-time, never-ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT.”

The entertainment tariff came days after Trump’s September 26 order slapping a 100% tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products, unless companies shift manufacturing inside the United States.

The president insists that his policies are reversing decades of economic losses and pouring money back into America’s system. With tariffs now extending from prescription drugs to blockbuster films, Trump’s message is: America first, tariffs forever.