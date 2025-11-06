Trump Govt Revokes Around 80,000 U.S. Visas Since January, Targets Immigration Violations

In a bold move, the administration of the U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked around 80,000 non-immigrant visas since taking office on January 20, Reuters reported. The revocations were made for various offenses, including driving under the influence, assault, and theft, as well as violations of immigration and foreign policy rules.

Out of the total cancellations, around 16,000 visas were revoked for driving under the influence, 12,000 for assault, and 8,000 for theft. These three offenses accounted for nearly half of all visa revocations this year, the official said. The official also noted that the administration has introduced stricter vetting procedures, including expanded social media checks and deeper background screening for new visa applicants.

In addition to these actions, the State Department said it had revoked more than 6,000 student visas in August for overstaying, breaking U.S. laws, or engaging in activities that violated visa conditions. Some of these cases reportedly involved individuals accused of showing support for terrorism.

Recently, the department also confirmed that it revoked the visas of at least six people who had made online comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Reuters reported.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who took office earlier this year, said in May that hundreds, possibly thousands, of visas had been revoked for reasons related to U.S. foreign policy concerns. He stated that individuals found supporting causes viewed as hostile to American interests could lose their visas.

The Trump administration has also instructed U.S. diplomats to closely monitor visa applicants for potential anti-American sentiments or political activism. Officials have emphasised that students and green card holders could face deportation if found supporting Palestinians or criticising Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Such actions, the administration argues, could be considered a threat to U.S. foreign policy.

US Earlier Revoked 6,000 Student Visas

