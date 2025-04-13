Trump Govt To Announce Separate Tariffs For Electronics And Semiconductors Soon?

US Tariffs: Smartphones, computers, and a few other electronics will come under "separate tariffs", along with semiconductors, the United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday in an interview with ABC, Reuters reported.

These separate tariffs may come into effect in around a month, he added. This information on separate sector-based tariffs comes after the Trump administration on Friday said it would exclude electronics like smartphones and laptops from ‘reciprocal’ tariffs.

As per PTI, tariff exemption could help keep the prices down for popular consumer electronics that are not made in the US. In addition, it would also benefit tech giants like Apple, Samsung, and Nvidia.

According to media reports, Lutnick said in the interview that the government's decision to exempt a few electronic items from tariffs that was announced earlier was temporary. He informed about the electronics being excluded from the reciprocal tariffs and into separate 'semiconductor tariffs' that could come into effect in the coming months.

He also asserted that the US needs electronic items to be made in America itself, which would make them less reliant on countries in Southeast Asia like China.

Smartphones, Computers, Laptops Exempted From US 'Reciprocal' Tariffs

The US Customs and Border Protection said items like smartphones, laptops, hard drives, flat-panel monitors, and some chips would qualify for the exemption. Machines used to make semiconductors are excluded as well.

PTI reported, this exclusion means that they would not be subject to the current 145 percent tariffs levied on China or the 10 percent baseline tariffs elsewhere.

US Reciprocal Tariffs

Since assuming office for his second term, Trump has reiterated his stance on tariff reciprocity, emphasising that the US will match tariffs imposed by other countries, including India, to ensure fair trade. Following this, in early April, Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on several countries.

He had alleged that there was an imbalance between the said countries and the US.

VIDEO | Indian PM is a very good friend of mine, 26% concessional reciprocal tariffs have been imposed on India: US President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump).



(Source: Third party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/2fcIruTHDe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2025

Later, the US President paused the reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on dozens of countries that have engaged in negotiations with the country’s administration for a trade deal. However, the high reciprocal tariffs levied on China continued, as per ANI.

(with agencies’ inputs)