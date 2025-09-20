In a decision that will have a significant impact on foreign workers, especially Indians, US President Donald Trump unveiled the steep hike in the annual fee for the H-1B visa to $100,000. Signing the proclamation at the White House on Friday, the President said the move is to "incentivize the hiring of American workers."

The government stated the new policy is intended to safeguard jobs within the country while continuing to make it possible for businesses to have a way of bringing in "truly exceptional individuals." If put into place, the new fees would be an astronomical fee boost from the old H-1B visa fee of $215.

New 'Trump Gold Card' Visa Program Revealed

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As a component of the new policy, the administration implemented a multi-tiered "Gold Card" visa program to replace a number of employment-based visas that provide a road to citizenship for skilled workers such as professors, scientists, artists, and athletes.

The program consists of three tiers: the Trump Gold Card and Trump Platinum Card for individuals, and the Trump Corporate Gold Card for corporations.

Tiered Pricing And Exclusive Benefits

Trump Gold Card: This card, aimed at individuals, will cost a person $1 million. For it, an applicant is required to fill a form and pay a non-refundable processing fee, followed by a thorough background check conducted by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Successful cardholders would be accorded the luxury of utilizing the card in all 50 states and territories.

Trump Platinum Card: This premium visa for individuals costs $5 million. The application has not yet been released, but it would involve a processing fee and screening by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The main advantage to Platinum cardholders is having the privilege of staying in the US for up to 270 days without being taxed on income outside of the US.

Trump Corporate Gold Card: This card, costing $2 million, is intended for businesses. It involves a processing charge and DHS vetting, as well as a minimal maintenance charge every year. Transferability is the main advantage of this card; a business can transfer the card from one worker to another subject to an admin fee and DHS vetting for the new employee.

ALSO READ | Jailed Yasin Malik Drops Bombshell: Ex-PMs, RSS Leaders Named In Secret Kashmir Peace Talks