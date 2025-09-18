Trump Hails Cancellation Of Jimmy Kimmel Show, Calls It 'Great News For America'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) reacted to the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show, calling it "great news for America", after the comedian faced backlash for remarks about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

"Great News for America: The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The president also targeted fellow late-night hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, calling them "two total losers" and suggesting that their programmes should also be pulled off the air.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it, NBC!!!, " Trump added.

Disney-owned ABC network has taken 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' off the air "indefinitely" following public backlash over comments made by the host regarding the motives behind the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, according to Variety.

According to Variety, Nexstar said that its "owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt airings of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' for the foreseeable future.

The company strongly objected to comments made by Kimmel on the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other ABC programmes.

During his monologue on Monday, Kimmel addressed the killing and criticised attempts by Trump supporters to politicise the case. "We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

The term "MAGA" refers to Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement.

Kirk, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, was shot dead last week during a speaking event at a Utah university campus. Police said 22-year-old Tyler Robinson fired a rifle from a rooftop, hitting Kirk in the neck with a single bullet. Robinson was arrested shortly after the incident and has been formally charged with murder.

According to Variety, FCC chairman Brendan Carr vowed to take action against ABC over Jimmy Kimmel's comments.

After the company's decision to take the show off, Carr said he wanted "to thank Nexstar for doing the right thing" in a statement on social media. "Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest. While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community."