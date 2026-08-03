Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Trump halted Iran strikes: What happened behind the scenes to reopen Strait of Hormuz?

Trump halted Iran strikes: What happened behind the scenes to reopen Strait of Hormuz?

Mediators are working on a maritime deal involving Iran, the United States and Oman. The outcome could decide the future of shipping through the global energy route.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 03:36 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 03:36 AM IST
Trump halted Iran strikes: What happened behind the scenes to reopen Strait of Hormuz?
Image Credit: Representative image (Reuters)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Trump halted Iran strikes: What happened behind the scenes to reopen Strait of Hormuz?
2
3
4
5