/Trump halted Iran strikes: What happened behind the scenes to reopen Strait of Hormuz?

US-Iran Tensions: As diplomatic efforts intensify to prevent military actions in the region, according to Israeli media reports, mediators are working to revive a US-Iran understanding that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days without any transit fees.
The diplomatic push came a day after US President Donald Trump called off a planned major strike against Iran, saying Tehran has agreed to reopen the maritime corridor. The Strait is one of the world’s most important energy routes, which carry a large share of international oil and gas shipments.
Reports said the proposed deal seeks to revive a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Washington and Tehran last month. Under the proposal, the waterway will be kept open for 60 days without fees being charged on ships passing through it.
Iranian state media also reported talks between Tehran and Oman on a joint mechanism to manage shipping through the Strait are in their final stages. Further details of the talks are not available.
The earlier US-Iran memorandum required Iran to fully open the Strait “for 60 days only”. The agreement did not specify what would happen after that period.
The understanding later fell apart after both sides gave different interpretations of the terms. Trump said the passage would remain open, while Tehran maintained that the deal protected its control over the strategic waterway.
Qatar is playing an important role in the latest diplomatic efforts by holding talks with Iran, the United States and Oman over the weekend. Qatari officials told Trump on Saturday (August 1) that more time was needed to complete talks with Tehran before informing Washington that Iran had accepted a proposal to reopen the strait.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also talked to the US president and urged him against military action. After the talks, the latter announced on his Truth Social platform that he was delaying the strike and said Iran had agreed to reopen the waterway and end its nuclear programme.
“We have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the parameters of a deal have been agreed to,” Trump wrote.
He added, “Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL.”
Iran later rejected Trump’s claim that an agreement had been reached. Iranian military officials described the statement as a “lie”, while a source associated to Tehran’s negotiating team told the semi-official Fars News Agency, “No agreement has been reached on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said talks with Oman over managing the Strait are “nearing completion”.
Speaking to the Iranian Cabinet, he said negotiations with Muscat has made progress and are “in their final stages”, according to state-run IRNA.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran and Oman are close to reaching an understanding on a revised shipping route.
“We are now going to reach an understanding on a route acceptable to both sides, neither the northern route nor the southern route, but one that respects the sovereign rights of both sides and safeguards our national interests and security,” he said.
He clarified that any agreement with Oman would not automatically mean the complete reopening of the Strait.
The waterway has become the centre of the latest US-Iran tensions. Before the conflict began, commercial ships moved freely through the Strait. After hostilities started, Iran restricted shipping and demanded continued oversight and transit fees, a proposal rejected by Washington.
Trump has said any final agreement must include the “Immediate, Complete and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat”.
The United States has accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities, while Tehran has repeatedly said its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes.
Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia has pushed for restraint, while the United Arab Emirates has supported stronger military actions against Tehran. Senior Gulf officials told the newspaper that the UAE believes Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would not change its position without greater US military action.
Maritime intelligence firm Kpler reported that ship movement through the Strait has significantly dropped since the latest tensions began.
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