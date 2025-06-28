Trump Halts All Trade Talks With Canada Over Digital Services Tax
Former US President Donald Trump announced the immediate suspension of all trade negotiations with Canada in response to the country’s decision to impose a digital services tax targeting US tech companies.
Trending Photos
Former US President Donald Trump announced the immediate suspension of all trade negotiations with Canada in response to the country’s decision to impose a digital services tax targeting US tech companies.
"Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately," said Trump.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement