Trump Halts All Trade Talks With Canada Over Digital Services Tax

Former US President Donald Trump announced the immediate suspension of all trade negotiations with Canada in response to the country’s decision to impose a digital services tax targeting US tech companies.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2025, 06:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
"Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately," said Trump.

