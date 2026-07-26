/Trump halts Iran strikes after 13 days - did dwindling missile stocks force US to step back?

President Donald Trump has called a halt to American strikes on Iran after nearly a fortnight of continuous action, with officials pointing to a mix of diplomatic progress, worries over shrinking US missile-defence supplies and fears that pushing further could tip the conflict into something far bigger, according to several US media reports.
The decision, taken on Friday, marks the first pause since the strikes began nearly two weeks ago. Axios reported that Trump had been handed a fresh strike plan by the military but chose not to act on it, opting instead to give negotiations room to breathe while keeping the door open to resuming operations if needed.
The White House has yet to comment officially, though Communications Director Steven Cheung said Trump has always leaned towards a diplomatic outcome, while making clear that military options remain very much on the table should Iran continue attacks in the Strait of Hormuz or against US allies.
Axios reported that Trump had come to see the current strikes as having done as much as they could without escalating into a full-scale campaign. Sources told the outlet the president wanted to buy diplomacy some breathing space, whilst keeping the option to strike again at a moment's notice should talks break down.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said American forces remained "locked and loaded" but that "the smarter strategy" for now was pursuing a deal with Tehran. "We're talking to them right now. I think they're getting more and more serious as the days go by," he said.
Later, addressing the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Trump struck a more cautious note, saying he didn't believe Iran was ready to reach an agreement just yet, though he remained open to negotiating.
A second factor behind the pause, according to The New York Times, was mounting concern at the Pentagon over depleting stocks of missile defence equipment. Senior military figures reportedly warned that widening the campaign risked seriously draining Patriot interceptor missiles and other air-defence systems stationed across the Middle East, leaving US troops, allies and bases more exposed to Iranian retaliation.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen Dan Caine, is said to have told Trump that while the military was capable of a bigger offensive, doing so would put real strain on the interceptor stocks assigned to US Central Command. The newspaper reported that more than 1,200 Patriot interceptors have already been used in recent months, putting pressure on supplies even before any major escalation against Iran began.
CNN reported that Vice President JD Vance and Gen Caine both raised concerns during a White House meeting on Friday about the risks of escalating the war further. Citing officials familiar with the discussions, the broadcaster said Gen Caine flagged not just the shrinking weapons stockpiles but the wider fallout that expanding the war could bring.
A Department of Defence source told CNN that military operations against Iran were currently "on hold," though it wasn't yet clear whether this was a temporary breather or the start of a genuine change in strategy. Several people close to Trump were also reported to have questioned whether more strikes would actually achieve much, beyond raising the odds of a wider regional conflict.
The pause in strikes came alongside a burst of diplomatic activity. Axios reported that Trump's decision followed the arrival of an Omani delegation in Tehran, sent to discuss a possible arrangement for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most vital oil shipping routes.
Regional sources told the outlet that talks had moved forward and that an agreement between Oman and Iran could come soon, though any deal would still need Trump's sign-off. CNN also reported that Gulf nations have been urging Washington to hold back militarily while diplomatic efforts continue.
Despite the pause, Trump has been clear that force hasn't been ruled out. Cheung said the president has consistently favoured diplomacy but "retains all options" should Iran carry out further attacks in the Strait of Hormuz or against US allies, adding that sustained sanctions alongside nearly two weeks of strikes had ramped up pressure on Tehran to come to the table.
Axios reported that the Pentagon is continuing to draw up contingency plans for renewed or expanded action, keeping the option open to resume strikes at short notice should talks fail.
For the moment, though, the Trump administration appears to be testing whether negotiation alone can deliver what Washington wants, without dragging the region into a wider war.
(With IANS inputs)
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