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Trump halts Iran strikes after 13 days - did dwindling missile stocks force US to step back?

The decision, taken on Friday, marks the first pause since the strikes began nearly two weeks ago. Axios reported that Trump had been handed a fresh strike plan by the military but chose not to act on it, opting instead to give negotiations room to breathe while keeping the door open to resuming operations if needed.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 05:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
Trump halts Iran strikes after 13 days - did dwindling missile stocks force US to step back?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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