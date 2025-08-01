Trump Has Brokered Peace Deal Every Month, Deserves Nobel: White House Official

A White House official on Thursday said that President Donald Trump has, on average, brokered one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office, adding that “it is well past time President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 08:07 AM IST | Source: Bureau