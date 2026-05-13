Trump heads to China for high-stake meeting with Xi: Trade, Taiwan, Iran war - check what's on agenda

US President Donald Trump left the White House on Tuesday for a crucial visit to China, where he is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping amid escalating tensions over the US-Israel war on Iran, concerns over global oil markets and strained trade relations between the world’s two largest economies. The three-day trip, scheduled from May 13 to May 15, is being seen as a significant moment in US-China ties against the backdrop of intensifying geopolitical rivalry, shifting supply chains and growing Indo-Pacific tensions.

Ahead of boarding the Marine One helicopter en route to Beijing Trump briefly address the media. He is expected to arrive in China on Wednesday, ahead of scheduled meetings with Xi Jinping on Thursday and Friday.

The visit marks the first in-person meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping since their talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Busan, South Korea, in October 2025. It is also Trump's first visit to China since beginning of his second presidential term on January 20, 2025.

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While US officials have in recent days attempted to downplay the importance of the Iran conflict during the visit, Trump gave mixed signals over how prominently the issue would feature in his talks with Xi Jinping.

When asked about discussing the conflict and its impact on oil markets with the Chinese leader, Trump said, "We’re going to have a long talk about it. I think he’s been relatively good, to be honest with you.”

However, Trump also appeared to downplay the issue, saying, “We have a lot of things to discuss. I wouldn’t say Iran is one of them, to be honest with you, because we have Iran very much under control.”

“I don’t think we need any help with Iran. We’ll win it one way or the other, peacefully or otherwise,” he added.

Trump's remarks came as top US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, stepped up pressure on Beijing to use its influence to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trade route that carried nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply before the war started.

China has openly opposed the conflict and is reportedly urged restraint through diplomatic channels while refraining from direct involvement.

Trade and economic concerns are expected to take centre stage at the summit, as both nations look to avert a renewed tariff war after reaching a fragile truce in October last year.

Also Read | Iran conflict, Russia link, rare earth battle: What is at stake for India behind Trump-Xi meeting

Top business leaders join Trump on China visit

Trump has brought several leading US business executives on the trip, including Elon Musk, Tim Cook and Kelly Ortberg, as his administration seeks to secure fresh business deals with Beijing.

China is also expected to announce agreements involving Boeing aircraft, US agricultural goods and energy supplies during the summit.

The two sides are also expected to hold talks on extending the current trade truce, which allows the supply of rare earth minerals from China to the United States, although it remains uncertain whether an agreement on the extension will be reached during the visit.

Also Read | US, China eye rebalancing economic ties during upcoming Trump-Xi talks

Also, First Lady Melania Trump will not be accompanying US President Trump to China during this visit, as per the White House.