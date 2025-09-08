US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that coordinated action by Washington and the European Union against nations purchasing Russian oil could collapse Russia’s economy and force President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

“If the US and the European Union can increase sanctions and impose secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, the Russian economy will collapse entirely. That will be enough to bring President Putin to the negotiating table,” he said.

Bessent's remarks came after US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he is ready to move into what he described as the "second stage" of sanctions against Russia, signaling preparations for a new wave of economic restrictions aimed at pressuring Moscow to end the conflict in Ukraine.