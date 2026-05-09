Trump hints at revival of initiative to escort vessels in Hormuz if Iran deal not 'signed up'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said his administration may consider reviving the now-suspended maritime security initiative, "Project Freedom", aimed at helping the passage of commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf.

If a deal is not reached with Iran, Trump added that the renewed effort would be expanded into what he called "Project Freedom plus."

Speaking to reporters at the White House before travelling to a dinner at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, Trump said that he might "go back to Project Freedom" if a deal is not reached, but it would be "Project Freedom plus", noting that the initiative would be the same as its predecessor, "plus other things".

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"We'll go a different route if everything doesn't get signed up, buttoned up," Trump said.

"I think Project Freedom is good, but I think we have other ways of doing it also. We may go back to Project Freedom if things don't happen, but it'd be Project Freedom plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things," he added.

This comes after Trump on Tuesday declared that "Project Freedom" will be temporarily paused while the naval blockade of Iran's ports remains in place.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision was taken following requests from Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator to broker a peace deal between Washington and Tehran, and other countries.

Trump further claimed that the decision also followed what he described as significant military gains during the campaign against Iran and progress toward a potential agreement with Iranian representatives.

The US President further noted that the pause was announced to "see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed" between Tehran and Washington.

"Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed," the post read.

President Donald Trump had reportedly halted the project after Saudi Arabia refused to allow American aircraft involved in the initiative to use Prince Sultan Airbase southeast of Riyadh or fly through Saudi airspace, according to NBC News.

Trump had announced "Project Freedom" on Sunday. He said countries around the world had requested American assistance to safely guide their ships out of the strategically vital waterway.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces started the operation on Monday to support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through the essential international trade corridor under Project Freedom.

According to a statement by CENTCOM, the US military will support the operation through deployment of guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members.