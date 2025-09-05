Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955829https://zeenews.india.com/world/trump-hosts-white-house-dinner-for-tech-ceos-indian-origin-leaders-attend-elon-musk-absent-2955829.html
NewsWorld
TRUMP

Trump Hosts White House Dinner For Tech CEOs; Indian-Origin Leaders Attend, Elon Musk Snubbed

The Indian-American CEOs on the guest list include Sundar Pichai of Google, Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, Micron Technology head Sanjay Mehrotra, TIBCO Software chairman Vivek Ranadive, and Shyam Sankar from Palantir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump Hosts White House Dinner For Tech CEOs; Indian-Origin Leaders Attend, Elon Musk AbsentUS President Donald Trump (left), Elon Musk (right). (Photo: IANS)

US President Donald Trump hosted a private dinner at the White House on Thursday for an exclusive group of top technology executives, with several leaders of Indian origin attending the event.

The Indian-American CEOs on the guest list include Sundar Pichai of Google, Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, Micron Technology head Sanjay Mehrotra, TIBCO Software chairman Vivek Ranadive, and Shyam Sankar from Palantir.

However, Elon Musk, the Tesla, X, and SpaceX leader who was once among Trump's closest allies before a falling out did not attend the event.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Musk clarified that he was invited, but unfortunately could not attend the event.

"I was invited, but unfortunately could not attend. A representative of mine will be there," he said.

 

 

The event also saw the presence of some of the most influential names in global technology, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, OpenAI leaders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Blue Origin’s David Limp, Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang, and Shift4 Payments chief Jared Isaacman.

Earlier in the day, First Lady Melania Trump hosted a White House event focused on artificial intelligence, which was attended by Altman and Pichai.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK