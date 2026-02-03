Trump humiliated in Texas: MAGA warrior crushed as Democrats overturn 2024 landslide – a warning ahead of midterms?

Washington: Democrats are celebrating a hard-fought victory in a Texas State Senate special election. They see it as a sign of rising discontent with President Donald Trump’s leadership months before the 2026 midterms.

Representing the Democrats, union leader Taylor Rehmet defeated the Trump-backed conservative activist Leigh Wambsganss on Saturday. He secured 57 percent of the vote in a district Trump had carried by 17 points in the 2024 presidential election.

Analysts describe the upset as a “political earthquake”, though the US president dismissed the result as a minor local contest.

The election was held because of the resignation of a Republican state senator who left to serve as Texas’s comptroller. Republicans still hold a commanding majority in the state senate, so the immediate practical consequences of Rehmet’s win are limited.

However, political observers say the result could hint at a change in voter sentiment both in Texas and nationally.

“A huge political earthquake in Texas tonight as Democrats flipped a State Senate seat from red to blue in a district Trump won by 17 points. Trump personally waded in, endorsing the Republican and personally urging base turnout, and was dealt a massive loss,” Democratic strategist Matt McDermott wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Trump had publicly endorsed Wambsganss on the morning of the election, urging all “America First Patriots in Texas’ 9th State Senate District to please make a plan to GET OUT AND VOTE on Election Day, Saturday, January 31st, for a phenomenal Candidate, Leigh Wambsganss”.

He described her as a “warrior” of his Make America Great Again movement.

Once the results were clear, Trump stepped back and told reporters, “I am not involved in that. That’s a local Texas race.”

He stressed that he was not on the ballot. He also will not be on the ballot in the November midterms, which will determine control of the Congress and the direction of his policy agenda.

Special elections often serve as a barometer for national political sentiment. Opposition parties historically perform well in these contests before midterms, capitalising on voter anger. When Joe Biden was president in 2021, for instance, voters in Virginia chose a Republican governor in a state that the the US president had carried by 10 points.

Similarly, Democrats bagged a Senate seat in conservative Alabama in 2017 during Trump’s first year in office.

The swing in this Texas race is particularly notable. Rehmet’s victory represents a change of more than 30 points from the 2024 presidential results in a district that covers Fort Worth and parts of Tarrant County, a traditional Republican stronghold. Republican candidates had invested heavily in the contest, spending nearly $2.5 million, far outpacing Rehmet and his allies.

He dedicated his win to working people, telling supporters, “We have to continue to have our energy. We have a lot more work to do.”

Ken Martin, chair of the Democratic National Committee, highlighted the importance of the election, “It is clear as day that this disastrous Republican agenda is hurting working families in Texas and across the country, which is why voters in red, blue and purple districts are putting their faith in candidates like Taylor Rehmet. This overperformance is a warning sign to Republicans across the country.”

Wambsganss described the result as a “wake-up call” for Republicans, focussing on voter mobilisation rather than policy changes.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick cautioned that “our voters cannot take anything for granted” on social media.

Texas has long been a target for Democrats seeking to expand their influence. As the second-largest state in the United States by population, its 40 Electoral College votes play a key role in presidential elections.

Campaigning to unseat Republican Senator John Cornyn, US Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett tied her message to Rehmet’s victory, “Don’t tell us what can’t be done in Texas. When we show up #TexasTough, we change the game.”

While the result serves as a red flag for Trump and the Republican Party, it also aligns with historical trends in which opposition parties gain traction in special elections. Observers will be watching closely to see whether this momentum carries into the November midterms, which will ultimately decide the political climate in Texas and across the United States.