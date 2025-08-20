Trump Imposed ‘Sanctions On India’ To End Russia-Ukraine War: White House

Washington DC: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions and tariffs on India to pressure Russia over the Ukraine conflict. Trump doubled India’s tariff to 50 per cent by adding 25 per cent on top of the previously announced 25 per cent.

Leavitt said the sanctions aim to put secondary pressure on Russia.

“Look, the president has put tremendous public pressure to bring this war to a close. He has taken actions, as you have seen, sanctions on India and other actions as well. He has made himself very clear that he wants to see this war end, and he has scoffed at the ideas of others that we should wait another month before any meeting takes place,” she said.

Earlier, Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. Zelensky indicated openness to a trilateral meeting with Putin to negotiate an end to the war.

Trump described the meeting as a very successful day. Zelensky called it the “best conversation” he has had with the US President so far.

Leavitt said Trump wishes to bring peace as soon as possible.

“The president wants to move and he wants to bring this war to an end as quickly as possible. With all of those European leaders leaving the White House, including the NATO Secretary General, they all agree that this is a great first step. And it is a good thing that these two leaders are going to be sitting down together, and the president expects that to happen,” she said.

Leavitt added, “I can assure you that the United States government and the Trump administration are working with both Russia and Ukraine to make that bilateral happen as we speak.”

She said Trump’s “relentless efforts at brokering peace” brought European leaders to the White House within 48 hours of his meeting with Putin.

“The President met with all of these European leaders at the White House 48 hours after sitting down with President Putin on American soil. In fact, there was so much progress in the readout that was given to these European leaders immediately following his meeting with President Putin that every single one of them got on a plane 48 hours later and flew to the United States of America,” she said.

“These leaders, for whom this war is in their backyard, are very grateful that the president took that call and provided a readout of Russia’s thinking, something not done by the previous administration at all,” she added.

Leavitt restated the White House’s claim that the war would not have started if Trump had been in office.

“The president often says that this war would not have started if he were in office and Putin confirmed that,” a reporter asked.

Trump repeatedly said the war would not have started under his leadership, and Leavitt confirmed Putin agreed.

“True. Do you accept that as true? The European leaders do. Well, and President Putin himself said that, by the way,” Leavitt said.

When asked about security guarantees beyond Trump’s presidency, Leavitt said he understands the need for lasting peace and is in talks with European leaders and NATO.

She highlighted Trump’s dedication, saying he has spent significant time and energy on this effort. Trump has briefed Zelensky and European leaders on the situation.

“Well, he understands the need for that, which he spoke to yesterday. It is why he is engaging in numerous discussions and conversations with both sides of this war with our European allies. The President himself was discussing with European leaders and NATO how to ensure lasting peace and bring an end to the conflict. He has expended an incredible amount of time, energy and effort into bringing this war to an end, and he remains determined to do that,” Leavitt said.