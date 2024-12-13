Trump Invites Xi Jinping To His Inauguration Amid Strained Ties, Chinese Prez Unlikely To Attend

US President-elect Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration on January 20, according to his spokesperson. While the invitation underscores Trump’s approach of maintaining dialogue with both allies and adversaries, sources suggest that Xi is unlikely to attend, CBS News reported.

Incoming White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitte confirmed the invitation in an interview with Fox News on Thursday. “This is an example of President Trump creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just our allies but our adversaries and our competitors too,” she said.

Leavitte praised Trump’s willingness to engage with global leaders, highlighting his previous term’s emphasis on fostering international dialogue. “We saw this in the first term. He got a lot of criticism for it, but it led to peace around the world. He is willing to talk to anyone. He will always put America’s interest first,” she added. However, she did not confirm whether Xi had accepted the invitation.

Xi’s Likely Absence

Despite the gesture, two sources familiar with the planning indicated that Xi is unlikely to attend the ceremony. The Chinese embassy in Washington has also declined to comment on the matter, CBS News reported.

Diplomatic protocol suggests that China’s ambassador to the US, along with his spouse, will attend the event, potentially accompanied by other Beijing officials. Inauguration organizers have designated staff to handle diplomatic protocol during the festivities.

White House Reaction

John Kirby, a senior White House official, refrained from commenting on the invitation’s merit. “It is going to be up to President-elect Trump to decide who’s going to sit with him there at that inauguration, who’s going to be there,” Kirby told reporters.

Kirby emphasized the importance of the US-China relationship, calling it “the single most consequential bilateral relationship that the United States has in the world.” He acknowledged ongoing disagreements but noted significant efforts to stabilize relations under President Joe Biden’s administration.

“As we get ready to turn over to the Trump team, we will make sure they are fully informed about everything President Biden has done to get this relationship on a more stable footing. It will be up to them to determine how and to what degree they want to carry that forward,” Kirby said.

Trump on US-China Relations

Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Trump described his relationship with China as positive. “We have a good relationship with China. I have a good relationship. We’ve been talking and discussing with President Xi some things,” he said, without elaborating further or addressing the inauguration invitation directly.

Tense US-China Dynamics

The invitation comes amid heightened tensions between the US and China. The US intelligence community recently disclosed a significant cyberattack involving eight US telecom companies, reportedly carried out by Chinese actors. The attack potentially exposed metadata of millions of Americans, including high-ranking officials like Vice President-elect JD Vance.