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Trump invokes Indian electoral system in bid to pass SAVE America Act; hails India's voter ID system

US President Donald Trump urged Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, citing India’s voter ID requirements and calling for stricter citizenship and identification rules in US federal elections.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 06:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 06:59 AM IST
Trump invokes Indian electoral system in bid to pass SAVE America Act; hails India's voter ID system
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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