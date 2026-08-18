US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) reiterated his call for the passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, citing India’s electoral system and its voter identification requirements.
In a Truth Social post, Trump cited remarks attributed to India’s Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier this month concerning voter identification requirements in the United States.
"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration -- How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?" Trump said.
Referring to India's last general election, Trump said, "India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1 per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document."
Trump renewed his demand for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, stating, "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now!"
According to the White House, the bill seeks to ensure that only US citizens take part in determining the outcome of federal elections.
"American citizens -- and only American citizens -- should decide American elections," the White House said, describing the SAVE America Act as a "common sense, bipartisan bill."
According to the White House, the proposed legislation would mandate that voters submit valid identification and proof of citizenship before registering to vote in a federal election.
It further seeks to limit mail-in ballots to specific circumstances, such as illness, disability, military service, or travel. The White House added that the Act would instruct states to purge non-citizens from their voter rolls.
"If you want to register to vote in the United States, you have to be a citizen in the United States," the White House said.
The administration further drew comparisons between US election processes and those of other countries, contending that America trails behind other nations in implementing what it termed essential election safeguards.
"India and Brazil tie voter ID to a biometric database, while the United States largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship," the White House said.
The Bill to pass the law was introduced on January 29.
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