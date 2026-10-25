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Trump says US could attack Iran 'tomorrow' despite earlier pledge

Donald Trump said US forces could strike Iran as soon as Sunday but also raised the possibility of a deal, while Tehran issued conflicting accounts of talks over the Strait of Hormuz.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 10:16 AM IST
Trump says US could attack Iran 'tomorrow' despite earlier pledge
Image Credit: AI edit/author. US President Donald Trump.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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